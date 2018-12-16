KENNEDY, Patrick A.

KENNEDY - Patrick A. Of Lancaster, NY. December 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Linda M. (Garrison) Kennedy; dearest father of Brendan A. Kennedy, Megan E. (Christopher) Luce, Matthew A. Kennedy (Amanda Steltermann), and the late Shane P. Kennedy; grandfather of Elizabeth, Lillian, Damian, and Shea; son of Francis A. and the late Jacqueline R. (Potter) Kennedy; survived by nine brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Kennedy was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorials contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com