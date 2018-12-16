KEMNITZER, William

KEMNITZER - William Of Buffalo, NY. December 5, 2018. Beloved partner of the late Sharon Badillo; son of the late James L. and Lorraine M. (Brzezniak) Kemnitzer; dearest brother of Robert (Mary Ann) and James (JoAnn) Kemnitzer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com