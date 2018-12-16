KASPRZYK, Mary G. (Hansen)

KASPRZYK - Mary G. (nee Hansen)

November 29, 2018. Beloved wife of James C. Kasprzyk; dearest mother of Kimberly Stover, Michael (Michelle) Kasprzyk and Susan (Anthony) Vuich; loving grandmother of Donald II, Amanda, Devan Stover, Anthony J., Nathan Vuich; and five great-grandchildren; sister of Annette (Gary) Marziale, Judith (Robert) Prange, Donald Hansen and Paul Hansen. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 AM at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Clinton and Girdle Rd., Elma. Mary was the Vice President of the Elma Senior Citizens. Arrangements by PAUL A KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC.