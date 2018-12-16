JOYCE, Monica P. (Hooper)

Of Hamburg; December 12, 2018. Wife of Robert Joyce Sr.; mother of Margaret (Thomas) Feuerstein, and Robert (Robin) Joyce Jr.; sister of Marion Schlager, Thomas, James and the late Harry Hooper and Regina Petrie; grandmother of Carolyn, Thomas, John Ryan, Amanda, Robert III, and Andrew; also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Monday from 6-9 pm. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church, Tuesday at 10 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.