JONES, Sandra Elizabeth (Armstrong)

Of Grand Island, NY for 30 years and of Fort Myers Beach, FL for 20 years, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018. She was 81 years old. Sandra was daughter of the late Neil and Marion Armstrong of Lewiston, NY. Sandra is survived by her husband Thomas H. Jones, married for 55 years, of Fort Myers Beach, FL; her son Daniel N. Jones of Buffalo, NY; her daughter Deborah A. (Phillip) Rotella of Sherrills Ford, NC; granddaughters Felicia Christine Rotella (Steven Marchello) and Ashton Elizabeth (Richard) Hernandez, in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Grand Island at the convenience of the family this upcoming spring.