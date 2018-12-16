JONES, Arlene D.

JONES - Arlene D. Of Batavia/Hamburg, December 10, 2018, at age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Bert. Survived by her daughters, Linda Jones, of Batavia, NY, Judith Jones-O'Haver, of Phoenix, AZ, Margaret (William) Jones-Carey, of Hamburg, NY; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (John) Schaller of Westmoreland, NY. Arlene was a former volunteer at Crossroads House in Batavia. Friends may attend her Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM, Tuesday, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment, Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Crossroads House, 11 Liberty Street, Batavia, NY 14020 or Ronald McDonald House, 3727 14th St. N.E., Washington, DC 20017. Arrangements by Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home Rochester, NY