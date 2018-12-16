JESIONOWSKI, Gerald "Jerry"

Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 13, 2018. He was born in Dunkirk, NY on November 20, 1951 and is a life-long resident of Fredonia, NY. He is the eldest son of Rachel Woodcock-Jesionowski and the late Stanley Jesionowski of Fredonia, NY. Besides his mom he is survived by his three daughters, Faith Jesionowski-Powell (Christopher Naus) of Brocton, NY, Sheila Jesionowski (Steve Dando) of Brocton, NY and Chris Jesionowski (David Kuzmik) of Downey, CA; seven grandchildren, Hope, Brooke, Joshua, Ethan, Hailey, Jonovan and Cherish and three step-grandchildren, Shaunah, Teaghan and John; a brother Jeffrey (Wanda) Jesionowski of Brocton, NY and a sister Gina Jesionowski-DuBois (Anthony Madonia) of Tonawanda, NY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and an extensive bowling family. Calls may be made Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Larson-Timko Funeral Home, 20 Central Avenue, Fredonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, 143 E. Main Street, Fredonia at 11 AM. (Please Assemble at Church.) Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jerry Jesionowski Bowling Tournament fund, C/O Lucky Lanes, 10387 Bennett Road, Fredonia, N.Y. Jerry was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Viet Nam War Era, he was an avid bowler and a retiree of the Carriage House in Fredonia. Online condolence may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com.