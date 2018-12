HUNTINGTON, Dexter P.

HUNTINGTON - Dexter P. December 11, 2018. He is survived by his sister Ardith Huntington; son Kenneth and daughter Elizabeth (Steven) Pattison. A Memorial Service in the near future will be announced by the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME. Donations may be made to SPCA of Erie County, Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park. Online guest-book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.