HOLT - J-Waun Damar Age 22. Life was cut short on December 8, 2018. Loving son of Kynnita Harland; brother of Tione and Tanae; father of Kamya Calli. Wake 11 AM Tuesday. Funeral 12 noon at State Tabernacle COGIC, 234 Glenwood Ave. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.