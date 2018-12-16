HODGSON, Mary (Lapp)

December 8, 2018. Born Mary Elizabeth Lapp on April 19, 1929 in Clarence, NY. Daughter of John and Marjorie Lapp, she attended Bennett High School in Buffalo and Mount Holyoke College.She married John Hyland Hodgson in 1951. The couple lived at naval bases in Pensacola, FL and Coronado, CA during John's military service; and then in New York City and Huntington, NY. With their two children, they moved to Lowville, NY where her husband served as high school principal. Upon her husband's death from cancer in 1960, she returned to school and received her Masters in Education from Syracuse University, later settling in Penfield, NY. Mary began her career in education and counseling as a teacher and an elementary guidance counselor. She remarried, and remained close to her two step children from that marriage throughout her life. She completed a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology at the State University of New York (Buffalo) in 1978 and entered private practice, working with families and adults undergoing life change and recovering from trauma. Dr. Hodgson was active in a number of community and professional organizations and was a committed member of her church. She remarried for a second time, to Edward Morin, a retired naval officer, and the couple added a winter residence in Sarasota, FL, and a summer cottage on Lake Erie at Hanford Bay, NY. Upon Dr. Hodgson's retirement and the death of Mr. Morin, she became a full-time resident of Florida, returning to Hanford Bay in the summers where many life-long friends and family members were also neighbors. In her later years, as her health failed, she relocated to Cleveland, OH, to be closer to her eldest son. She is survived by her sons, Dr. John McB. (Dinah) Hodgson and David C. (Laurie) Hodgson; her step-children, Alexa Donovan-Bowers, Thomas Donovan, Bill Morin, Sue Morin, Karen Clark, and Michelle Donovan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is being planned for early summer in the western New York area. She will be laid to rest next to her parents and husband John, in Clarence, NY.