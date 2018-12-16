HOCH, Joyce D. (Dougherty)

December 5, 2018, age 91, wife of the late Ralph D. Hoch; mother of Irene J. Hoch and Edward H. (Christine) Hoch II; grandmother of Andrew (Laura), David, Steven and Sarah Hoch; sister of the late Jean H. Dougherty and Alma M. Kumpf. Funeral private. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. She lived a good life and will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.