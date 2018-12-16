HILL, James William

Of Cheektowaga/Lancaster, N.Y. Age 95. December 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Andrzejwska) Hill; dear father of Sandy (Joseph) Casimino, Larry (Kathy), Marilyn (Charles) Snyder, Donna (Julian) Myers and the late David Hill, step-father of Kathy Bates, Donnalyn Vickers, Kevin Kurtz ,Cindy Borgosz and Sandy Tobin; cherished grandfather of Valerie, Julie, Laura, Josh, Zach, Bradley, Kim, Kerri, Melaney, Matthew, Caleb, Jacob, Jennette, Adam, Michelle, Kim, Andrea and Megan; also survived by 21 great-grandchildren; step-brother of the late Floyd Schilling. Mr. Hill was a veteran of the Army-Air Force WWII. Jim would always say "I'm blessed with a great life and a wonderful family". No prior visitation. Private Family Services. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. in Jim's name. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.