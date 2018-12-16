High school scores & schedules (Dec. 17)
Boys basketball
Sunday’s games
Bishop Kearney Showcase
V-NE Douglass 90, Glbl. Concepts 61
Long Island-Buffalo Showcase
Holy Trinity (L.I.) 59, St. Francis 56
V-NE Douglass 90, Glbl. Concepts 61
Glbl Concepts 9 19 11 22 -61
V-NE Douglass 29 16 30 15 -90
GLOBAL CONCEPTS (1-6):Goldsmith 21, Jones 15, Mercado Jr 1, Mesi 4, Stroud 20.
V-NORTHEAST DOUGLASS (1-0): Rowley 3, Diometre 4, Flagler 4, Glenn 8, Jeanty 13, Lovelace 18, Miller 7, Mitchell 31, Peavy 2.
3-point goals: Rowley, Goldsmith, Jeanty 3, Jones, Lovelace 2, Miller, Mitchell 4.
Holy Trinity (L.I.) 59, St. Francis 56
St. Francis 15 16 12 13 -56
Holy Trinity 17 16 10 16 -59
ST. FRANCIS (3-1): Bartholomew 2, Bicherstep 4, Casigley 9, Collins 9, Ivy 14, Pompeii 15, Tyson 3.
HOLY TRINITY (L.I.) (1-0): Kaliman 5, Kiggins 8, Knight 15, Rivers 8, Sixsmith 23.
3-point goals: Casigley 3, Collins, Ivy 2, Kiggins 2, Knight 3, Pompeii 2, Sixsmith 3.
Today’s games
CCAA East 2
Ellicottville at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Elba at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
Randolph at Tapestry, 6:30 p.m.
Forestville at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
She Got Game Classic
Wuerl North Catholic (Pa.) 61, O’Hara 58
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
City Honors at Buffalo Arts, 5:30 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Nardin at Mount Mercy, 6 p.m.
ECIC II
West Sen. East at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at Kenmore East, 7 p.m.
CCAA East 2
Ellicottville at North Collins, 6 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Westfield at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Glbl. Concepts at Christian Central, 6 p.m.
Sweet Home at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Newfane at Alden, 7 p.m.
Akron at Depew, 7 p.m.
Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint, 7 p.m.
Dunkirk at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Franklinville at Chaut. Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Falconer at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
WNY Federation
Canisius 2, Orchard Park 1 (OT)
C: Chris Heitzhaus gwg
West Seneca East 9, NF/Lockport 5
WSE: Hunter Kashuba, Connor Mentel 3 g each
Clarence 5, Frontier 2
C: Trever Arno, Nick Messuro g-a each
Williamsville North 3, Lancaster 2
Lawrenceville Tournament
Northfield Mt Herman (Conn.) 6, Nichols 2
Nichols 2, Upper Canada College (Ont.) 1
WNY Club
Red Division
Canisius 3, St. Mary’s 0
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Sweet Home vs. Grand Island
at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.
Amherst vs. Kenmore West
at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.
Canisius vs. Frontier
at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.
Hamburg vs. Niagara Falls/Lockport
at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
WS/Ham/Eden vs. Lan/Iro/Depew
at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.
