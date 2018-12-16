Share this article

High school scores & schedules (Dec. 17)

Boys basketball

Sunday’s games

Bishop Kearney Showcase

V-NE Douglass 90, Glbl. Concepts 61

Long Island-Buffalo Showcase

Holy Trinity (L.I.) 59, St. Francis 56

Glbl Concepts 9 19 11 22 -61

V-NE Douglass 29 16 30 15 -90

GLOBAL CONCEPTS (1-6):Goldsmith 21, Jones 15, Mercado Jr 1, Mesi 4, Stroud 20.

V-NORTHEAST DOUGLASS (1-0): Rowley 3, Diometre 4, Flagler 4, Glenn 8, Jeanty 13, Lovelace 18, Miller 7, Mitchell 31, Peavy 2.

3-point goals: Rowley, Goldsmith, Jeanty 3, Jones, Lovelace 2, Miller, Mitchell 4.

Holy Trinity (L.I.) 59, St. Francis 56

St. Francis 15 16 12 13 -56

Holy Trinity 17 16 10 16 -59

ST. FRANCIS (3-1): Bartholomew 2, Bicherstep 4, Casigley 9, Collins 9, Ivy 14, Pompeii 15, Tyson 3.

HOLY TRINITY (L.I.) (1-0): Kaliman 5, Kiggins 8, Knight 15, Rivers 8, Sixsmith 23.

3-point goals: Casigley 3, Collins, Ivy 2, Kiggins 2, Knight 3, Pompeii 2, Sixsmith 3.

Today’s games

CCAA East 2

Ellicottville at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Elba at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Randolph at Tapestry, 6:30 p.m.

Forestville at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

She Got Game Classic

Wuerl North Catholic (Pa.) 61, O’Hara 58

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

City Honors at Buffalo Arts, 5:30 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Nardin at Mount Mercy, 6 p.m.

ECIC II

West Sen. East at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at Kenmore East, 7 p.m.

CCAA East 2

Ellicottville at North Collins, 6 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Westfield at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Glbl. Concepts at Christian Central, 6 p.m.

Sweet Home at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Newfane at Alden, 7 p.m.

Akron at Depew, 7 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

Dunkirk at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Franklinville at Chaut. Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Falconer at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

WNY Federation

Canisius 2, Orchard Park 1 (OT)

C: Chris Heitzhaus gwg

West Seneca East 9, NF/Lockport 5

WSE: Hunter Kashuba, Connor Mentel 3 g each

Clarence 5, Frontier 2

C: Trever Arno, Nick Messuro g-a each

Williamsville North 3, Lancaster 2

Lawrenceville Tournament

Northfield Mt Herman (Conn.) 6, Nichols 2

Nichols 2, Upper Canada College (Ont.) 1

WNY Club

Red Division

Canisius 3, St. Mary’s 0

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Sweet Home vs. Grand Island

at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.

Amherst vs. Kenmore West

at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.

Canisius vs. Frontier

at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Niagara Falls/Lockport

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

WS/Ham/Eden vs. Lan/Iro/Depew

at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.

