HEYWOOD, Maxine (Hautala)

December 15, 2018; beloved wife of the late Norman C. Heywood; loving mother of Valerie (Ronald) Daniels; dear step-grandmother of Laurie (Mark) Daniels-Van Wagenen, Tamara (Jorden) Daniels-Wolff, Gregory (Rebecca) Daniels and the late Ralph Daniels. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.