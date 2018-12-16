HART, Edwin P.

December 13, 2018. Former husband of Christine L. Hart; loving father of Lynette (Randall) Kramer, Kathleen Zwolak, Patricia (Thomas) Bush, James (Marilyn) Hart and the late Paul Hart; survived by six loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving companion of Donna Bristol; brother of the late Ben Hart. Graveside Military Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please assemble at Forest Lawn Cemetery office. Mr. Hart served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was retired from Kenmore Mercy Hospital as a microbiologist. Condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com