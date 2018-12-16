HARRISON, Laney Meredith

HARRISON - Laney Meredith Entered Heaven, peacefully on December 8, 2018. Born on October 23, 1955. Predeceased by her sister Jill Harrison and her God-son Dane Michael Weaver. Will be missed by her mother Jean Harrison; sister Pamela Harrison Weaver; brother-in-law Rickey Weaver; her devoted nephew Drew Harrison Weaver; her great-nephew Dane Michael Weaver, Jr. and great-niece Lola McCarthy Braun; and family and friends. Laney gifted her body to the University of Buffalo Medical School. Family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Laney's memory to Friends of Night People.