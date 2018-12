HARRIS, Kasseen F.

HARRIS - Kasseen F. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 11, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Mount Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Avenue, Lackawanna, on Tuesday morning from 11 - 12 noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com