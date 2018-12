HALL, Van, Lt. Col.

HALL, Lt. Col. Van - Ret. US Air Force

3-7-1935 - 12-14- 2015

"I did not die...I am the wind that lifts your heavy wings when the throttles are moved to go.

I am the steady hand that guides you home through the ice and snow.

I have gone with my God to that big hangar in the sky to fly the newest of fighters through the clearest of skies."

Remembering Van, aka Sky King, a pilot, a warrior, a guardsman, with a smile and a tear.