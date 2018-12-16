HALL, Marilyn (Strobel)

Hall - Marilyn (nee Strobel)

December 14, 2018 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved mother of Cheryl Denz, the late Philip Denz, Donna (Tom) Baer, Lisa (Ray) Sutphin, and the late Jeffrey Denz; cherished grandmother of Kerrin (Rick) Stephens, Kellen (Mark) Majewicz, Rachel Baer, Ian (Dana) Bazley, and Lindsay Baer; loving great-grandmother of Clare, Erika, Aeryn, Bethanie and Ricky; dearest sister of Gerald (Faith) Strobel and Marcia (Craig) Fattey; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 10 AM -11 AM where a prayer service will follow. LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), (716) 627-2919. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.