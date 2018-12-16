HAGER, Mary Ellen

HAGER - Mary Ellen December 8, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Goodell Jr.; dear stepmother of Marian Goodell, Peggy Goodell Trout, PhD (William Trout), Martha Goodell and Melly Goodell Olszyk, MD (Mark Olszyk); loving step-grandmother of Stella, Ariel and Gabriella Trout, Alex, Zack, Zoe and Gabriel Olszyk; dear sister of John (late Betty) Hager and the late Robert Hager; sister-in-law of Gail Hager; loving aunt of Robert (Bernadette), Michelle, Michael and Edward (Jennifer) Hager; great-aunt of Kaitlin, Kyle, Collin, Jillian and Olivia Hager. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 11:30 AM at the Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, memorials may be made in Mary Ellen's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.