GREEN, John L.

GREEN - John L. December 10, 2018. Beloved son of Margaret A. Green; loving brother of Samuel M. Green Jr., Dennis Lee, David Thomas Green; also survived by a host of family. Wake, 11 AM Wednesday, 12 Noon Funeral at First Centennial Baptist Church, 273 High Street. Burial at St. Matthew's Cemetery, arrangements by Alan R Core Funeral Home, Inc., 1933 Kensington Avenue.