GRACZYK, David

GRACZYK - David December 13, 2018 at age 70. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (nee Staskiewicz) Graczyk; devoted father of the late Jonathan; survived by children Kimberly (Christopher) Shores, Kathryn and Mark (Amy); cherished grandfather of Megan, Christopher, Isabelle and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Lawrence S. (Linda) and Barbara A. (Ronald) Miller; also survived by many loving family members. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Funeral Services will be held privately. If so desired, donations may be made to the Food Shuttle of WNY, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com