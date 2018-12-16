GARDNER, Mary Lou Kathleen (Taffe)

Of East Amherst, entered into rest December 11, 2018, age 85, beloved wife of Philip R. Gardner; devoted mother of Carol Ann Gardner (Steven Racow), John Philip Gardner (Susan Aquilino), James Matthew Gardner (Sarah Ogilvie) and the late Kathleen Mary (Michael) LaTona; cherished grandmother of Brian Racow, Emily Racow, Christopher LaTona, Jacquie LaTona, Sean Gardner, Eric Gardner, James Gardner and Matthew Gardner; fond great-grandmother of Colton; loving daughter of the late Christopher and Reva Gene Taffe; dear sister of the late Dorothy "Peggy" (James) DeSano; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Mary Lou Kathleen was a 40-year member of the CWA ITU Printing sector, 50-year member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Eggertsville, and longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com