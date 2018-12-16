GANTRESS, Kenneth W.

GANTRESS - Kenneth W. Son of William and Helen Gantress of Buffalo, New York (deceased). Born November 11, 1937, he passed away June 5, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospice House of Clermont, Florida. Ken was a friend to many, an avid bowler and baseball player. Inducted into the Saint Joe's Collegiate Institute Baseball Hall of Fame in Buffalo, New York, he worked for American Airlines for 29 years. Ken is survived by his wife Hilda Baer Gantress, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Buffalo, New York area. A Memorial Service will be held in Buffalo at a later date.