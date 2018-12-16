Subscribe Today
UB Bulls 75, Southern Illinois Salukis 65
Bulls assistant coach Bryan Hodgson on the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Montell McRae (1) scores two points in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
UB's assistant coach Bryan Hodgson on the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Head coach Nate Oats talks to his players from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Head coach Nate Oats talks to his players from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) brings the ball up the court in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) scores two points in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) scores two points over Southern Illinois guard Aaron Cook (10) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Southern Illinois forward Rudy Stradnieks (24) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Tra'Von Fagan (24) drives against Southern Illinois guard Aaron Cook (10) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) passes the ball to forward Nick Perkins (33) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) scores two points over Southern Illinois guard Darius Beane (5) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Recent Galleries
