Smiles at TID the Season with Every Time I Die, Snapcase in RiverWorks

One of the most successful bands to emerge from Buffalo, Every Time I Die headlined a daylong show dubbed TID the Season on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Buffalo RiverWorks. Frontman Keith Buckley, his brother Jordan and the rest of ETID sold out the show well in advance. Snapcase, a cult-favorite in Buffalo, was an opener.