FULLER, James E.

FULLER - James E. Entrepreneur and owner of the Cotton Club, Superior Cleaning Concepts and loving father. He departed this life December 12, 2018. There will be a Memorial Service held Saturday, December 22nd, 11 AM, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 1301 Fillmore Ave. Arrangements by T.L. Pickens Mortuary Services, Inc., 66 E. Utica St. Condolences may be offered online at www.tonylpickens.com