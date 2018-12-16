Deaths Death Notices
FULFORD, Deborah J. (Cooper)
Fulford - Deborah J.
(nee Cooper)
Of Hamburg, NY, December 8, 2018; beloved wife of John C. Fulford; loving mother of John (Katie), Amy (Shelly) Fulford, Andrew (Stacey) and Leah (Nick Schaefer) Fulford; adored grandmother of five; dearest daughter of Calvin and Norma Cooper; dear sister of David (Mickey) Cooper, Karen (Larry) Kielar, Catherine (Dale) Haynes, Susan Cope, Tom Cooper and Janice (Edward) Dohopolski; cherished friend of Mary Baker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
