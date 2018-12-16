FUHRMANN, Edward J.

FUHRMANN - Edward J. 95, a native of Buffalo, NY, passed away on November 28, 2018. He was an army veteran, serving in WWII, earning a bronze star and other medals of honor. Following the war he formed and ran a successful construction company until retirement. For many years he served as an officer with the Erie County Sheriffs Mounted Division. As an avid golfer, he played regularly until age 94. He was preceded in death by his wife (Rosemary) and son (Martin Fuhrmann). Survivors include children Beth (Gary) Partin, Chris (Cindy) Fuhrmann, Mark (Trisa) Fuhrmann, Laura (Mike) Graeber, and daughter-in-law Ann Fuhrmann; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at McDonalds Chapel, Aberdeen, NC on January 12, 2019 at 2 PM.