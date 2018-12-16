ESCOTT, Carol A. (Ortman)

Age 84, of Riverview, FL, formerly of West Seneca, December 3, 2018. Beloved wife of Donald, to whom she was married for 64 years; devoted mother of Richard (Carol), Brian (Gary), Cathy (Jayne) and the late Daniel (Tracy); loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of two. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Anna Ortman, brothers Charles, Robert, Edward, James and Thomas. Enjoyed crafts, bingo, reading and retirement in Clearwater and Hudson, FL. A private service will be held at a later date.