Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 9.

AKRON

• 9 Lewis Road, Christine S. Voll to Rebecca L. Smith, $44,000.

ALDEN

• 134 Glendale Terrace, Dennis James Stolzman; Doris Ann Whittingham to Allison L. Whittingham, $184,000.

• 2723 Peters Corners Road, David R. Morris; Joy A. Morris to Denise N. Ryan; Mark T. Ryan, $175,000.

• 1664 Meadow Drive, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Jacob Bliemeister; Kaitlyn Clark, $137,000.

• 11649 Broadway, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Mark Christian Moore, $52,000.

AMHERST

• 74 Ashdale Circle, Elliot Lasky to Herbert L. Duvivier; Deserie A. Ramirez, $660,000.

• 1635 New Road, Joann Dinoto; Ted Dinoto to David S. Bellomo; Leah C. Bellomo; Sean R. Lesser, $590,000.

• 177 Hampton Hill Drive, Ann H. Dean; Richard W. Dean to Christine Ferris; Kenneth Paul Ferris, $515,000.

• 146 Arcadian Drive, Adina Andreea Ionescu; Sebastian Zavoian to Katie L. Vivian; Thomas M. Vivian, $405,000.

• 342 South Cayuga Road, Fisher Homes to Georgiane Sanfilippo, $360,476.

• 18 Bramble Road, Shanyong Chang; Winston W. Chang to Songli Niu; Shubin Ruan, $320,000.

• 212 Woodbury Drive, Marcia B. Brett; Marcia Brett to Christopher J. Belling; Patricia S. Marcus, $309,000.

• 511 Glen Oak Drive, Martin J. Luh Jr.; Lena Sorrentino to Richard S. Burns; Susan M. Burns, $299,900.

• 91 Jennawood Lane, Gina Milella; Steven P. Milella to Jerry D. Varner; Lakishia N. Varner, $299,250.

• 26 Chasewood Lane, Toni A Gartner Revocable Trust 062493 Tr to Joseph D. Rost; Tracey L. Rost, $295,000.

• 30 Towhee Court, Jackie L. Malinowski; Robert S. Malinowski to Genevieve Kosmowski; Thomas Kosmowski, $285,000.

• 126 Glen Oak Drive, Andrea L. Regan; William F. Regan to Amanda R. Gross; Eric T. Gross, $281,000.

• 19 Topaz, Lai-Yung Che; Daniel Tsui to Corey Graves; Michael Trifiletti, $277,500.

• 197 Belvoir Road, Lynda M. Tarantino to Jenna M. Lobuzzetta; William G. Lobuzzetta, $271,500.

• 11 North Brier Road, David S. Bellomo; Leah C. Bellomo to Paul G. Hare, $269,000.

• 39 Whispering Court, Steven Dvorak Jr. to Madeeha Almashhadany, $262,500.

• 100 The Common, Martin G&joyce I Scherrer Joint Living Trust Tr to Mary Candace Collard, $255,000.

• 92 Milton St., Christine K. Noonan; Joseph A. Noonan to Brian Brault; Jean N. Brault, $209,000.

• 211 Sherbrooke Ave., Jonathan B. Wile to John J. Dean II; Jillian M. Prechtl, $206,000.

• 105 Lehn Springs Drive, Scott B. Mcmullen to Chris Shank; Kristie Shank, $196,460.

• 279 Park Forest Drive, Joan Marie Moore; Michael D. Moore; Ann Marie Wrobel to Deborah A. Ayler, $195,000.

• 603 Forest Edge Drive, Jay R. Friedman; Karen J. Friedman to Maureen Haley, $192,500.

• 783 North French Road, Craig M. Brodnicki to Danielle Marie Cabrera, $191,900.

• 469 Seabrook Drive, Jane A. Goorevich; Jane Goorevich; Samuel Goorevich; Samuel M. Goorevich to Delton J. Arno, $177,800.

• 133 Berkley Road, Christopher Douglas Whelan; Suzanne C. Whelan to Emily M. Gibbs; Jeffrey T. Mages, $176,000.

• 134 Washington Hwy, Marina Weller to Marina A. Ortolani, $175,000.

• 6 Millbrook Drive, Calvin Weaver to Michael Boardman; Alissa Brant, $166,000.

• 35 Clearfield Drive, Nancy A. Davidson to Ashton Properties&management, $152,000.

• 155 Charlesgate, John D. Hawkins Jr. to Pauline Gichuri, $145,000.

• 92 Carmen Road, Diane Runfola to Vijaykumar Marthanadan, $130,000.

• 13 Tralee Terrace, Kenneth A. Oneill to Daniel Irving, $120,000.

• 17 Alberta Drive, Sunil Chand to Bin Chen, $120,000.

• 177 Denrose Dr Unit 2, Fan Wu to Marsha D. Strell; Roger J. Strell, $118,000.

• 58 Nancy Lane, Frank Thomas John to Blanchco Holdings, $106,500.

• 221 Chestnut Ridge Rd #d, Qina Liu to Lauren A. Insinna, $94,000.

• 10e Cambridge Sq, Patricia Haguet to Marjorie A. Hurley; Thomas F. Hurley, $83,500.

• 110 Reist St., Diane Schalge to Gary A. Illos, $82,500.

• 102a Foxberry Drive, Jay W. Mcginnis to Jack David Carrigan, $80,000.

• 3901 Main St Unit C, Allison A. Cihiwsky to Marianne N. Bui; Tinh Tran, $73,500.

• 46 Beech Road, HUD to Thomas F. Kiely, $68,395.

• 1815 Eggert Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Pyramid General Contractors, $66,000.

• 39 Catherine St., Linda D. Maxon to Ernest R. Kleine, $40,000.

• 4351 Tonawanda Creek Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Development, $16,000.

ANGOLA

• 27 Dellwood Ave., Carmen P. Provenzo; Cynthia L. Provenzo to Derrik W. Decker; Donald J. Decker, $95,750.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 65 Deepwood Drive, Andrew W. Kramer to Aaron Loganathan; Erin E. Long, $314,000.

• 125 Girdle Road, Gwendolyn Warren; William Warren to Casey J. Caldiero; Neil P. Caldiero, $295,000.

• 164 Parkdale Ave., Julie L. Tirone to Christy M. Feightner, $249,900.

• 57 Pine St., Mary Lynn Acee; Paul G. Kielich to Mary Alaina Change; Michael Robert Change, $215,000.

• 277 Main St #16&16c, Dianne M. Mezzadri; Francis C. Mezzadri to Jeanine Colley, $200,000.

• 928 Olean Road, Jamie L. Thompson; Jonathan D. Thompson to Gary L. Collins, $190,000.

BOSTON

• 9252 Boston State Road, Amanda M. Nagurney to Nicole M. Karek; Kathrine M. Mumbach-Kay, $211,000.

• 6692 Hillcroft Drive, Cbj Properties to Shannon J. Collis; Shirley Naatz Collis, $194,900.

• 7237 Boston State Road, Timothy D. Frascella to Doreen Paryz, $146,500.

• 5609 Northside Drive, John J. Beltz Jr. to Jeffrey E. Zygaj, $130,000.

BRANT

• 78 Lotus Bay Road, Gregory P. Photiadis; Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria Llp to Anthony J. Lafrance; Jacob A. Schieno, $170,000.

BUFFALO

• 134 Middlesex, Mark W. Sidebottom; Patti W. Sidebottom to Eric C. Kauffman, $908,000.

• 277 Depew Ave., Jessica K. Silverstein; Michael S. Silverstein to Meghan Baldo; Nicholas Baldo, $490,000.

• 504 Washington, Washington Condos to Eh Business Associates, $461,255.

• 145 Crescent, Patricia M. Lang; Thomas J. Lang to Joggeshwar Das; Shankhya Das, $433,500.

• 227 Woodbridge Ave., Ian A. Finn to Stephen Ryan Toole, $400,000.

• 59 Tioga St., Daniel J. Zimmerman to Robert M. Villarini, $251,000.

• 64 Rand Ave., Annette N. Cozzo; Walter Williams Jr. to Bruce Omahen; Rebecca Omahen, $225,000.

• 120 West Ave., 423 Forest to Casey Quigley, $220,000.

• 28 Beaumaris, Anna K. Wrzesien to Jared R. Zajac, $218,500.

• 286 Crestwood, Sara K. Fernandez to Thomas B. Smith; Maida Tutundzic, $218,000.

• 25 Rand, Marianne Blackwell; Salvatore Fasciana to Amy Wopperer, $212,000.

• 12 Magnolia Ave., Victor Tomasulo to Caitlyn M. Potts; James R. Potts, $183,900.

• 148 Hamlin Road, Kusiyo R. Frazier; Najah N. Mabins to Lancia Woods, $175,000.

• 14 Pembina St., Mihtab Holdings to Amanda N. Zink, $165,000.

• 62 Traymore, Natural Health USA to 62 Traymore, $165,000.

• 80 Cumberland, Kari Kukoda to Salazar Jacob Paul Kenneth, $157,000.

• 70 Susan Lane, Clara Spas to Kevin B. Oneil; Mary Ann Oneil, $155,000.

• 26 Orchard Place, Casey Boltes to Dominic V. Trillizio, $151,000.

• 282 Lisbon Ave., Mosamat Mahmuda Begum to Emmalee Olgin; Joseph Olgin, $136,000.

• 231 Delavan East, Delisa D. Robinson; Leslie Jerome Robinson to Grayson Unlimited, $135,000.

• 447 Minnesota, Warren G. Wong to Tanvir Realty, $120,000.

• 527 Glenwood, Dennis M. Stenhouse; Robert L. Stenhouse; Thomasina R. Stenhouse to Ffr Holdings, $112,000.

• 467 Winspear, Johnny Baldwin to Feroz Ahmed; Papia Ahmed, $105,000.

• 213 Hartwell Road, Bruce G. Koch; Carol E. Koch to Varma Group, $100,001.

• 134 Ladner, Donna Rick to Leeann M. Monnin, $99,134.

• 186 Newfield St., Donald Evchich; Elizabeth Evchich to Regina Barlow, $93,000.

• 6 Hoyer, John Ladowski to Cheryl L. Gellert; Jonathan R. Gellert, $92,500.

• 71 Edson St., Alfredo C. Germano; Shirley L. Germano to Kevin Berry, $91,000.

• 34 Wright Ave., Altruia S. Vereen II to Nazma Akter; Md Mayen Uddin, $90,000.

• 52 Olcott Ave., Dennis T. Mcandrew; Michael J. Poretta to Karla Filer; Randy Filer, $87,050.

• 259 Parkdale Ave., Shannon Wilson to Megan L. Smith, $87,000.

• 179 Brinton, Louis Cacciato; Barbara A. Kazmierczak; Thomas V. Kazmierczak to Devorah Leah Kopman, $85,200.

• 52 Hawley, Ari Gross; Eliezer Karp to Manski&manny, $84,000.

• 558 Glenwood Ave., Sarah E. Wallace; Leslie R Davis Jr Revocable Trust 021815 Tr to Letia N. Worrell, $81,000.

• 118 Camden, John P. Medina to Gary Syracuse, $80,000.

• 113 Indian Church Road, HUD to Jia Wen Yang; Xin Yong Yang, $78,888.

• 911 Niagara St., Amkcf to New Buffalo Housing, $77,000.

• 93 Eckhert, Sheral L. Welsh to Fei-Wen Li; Che-Nan Sun, $77,000.

• 461 Ogden S, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Kwayo Bonkuka, $76,000.

• 1992 Genesee St., Dilaver Bodaj; Louis P. Violanti to Esb Group; WNY Real Property Holdings Group, $75,000.

• 80 Parkview Ave., Paul N. Tatu to Sheron Chen, $75,000.

• 451 Doat St., Muhammed M. Hasan to Jalal Ahmed; Nahid Uddin, $75,000.

• 84 East St., Gerald Crump; Nancie J. Crump to Bah Blu Mu, $70,000.

• 48 Crystal Ave., Kimberly A. Behrends; Kimberly Behrends; Kimberly H. Behrends; Martin H. Behrends to Howard Weiss, $69,900.

• 113 Geary St., Maria Klaskala to Michael J. Barrett Sr., $69,000.

• 13 Houston, Antoinette Zulewski; Thomas J. Zulewski to Thomas Pasternack, $66,950.

• 102 Peace St., Earnest Lawrence to Saman Ahmed; Wei Chen; Noman Hassain, $62,500.

• 456 Davey, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Kwayo Bonkuka, $59,000.

• 395 Roesch, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to George Richardson, $56,000.

• 45 Belmont St., Bruce Omahen; Rebecca Omahen; Rebecca L. Omahen to Richard C. Gerst, $56,000.

• 241 Esser Ave., Marjorie E. Dean to John Dean III, $55,000.

• 39 Dundee St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Taylor Properties, $55,000.

• 288 Chelsea Place, Digna E. Murphy; Lamar V. Murphy to Noorafsana Ahmed, $51,000.

• 489 Humboldt Parkway, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Rafi Safwan, $50,000.

• 288 Coit, Abdul K. Islam; Abul K. Islam to Bfr Properties, $50,000.

• 488 Berkshire, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Robert Earl, $50,000.

• 415 Swan St., Petra Rene Fontanez to Cana Una, $50,000.

• 123 Trowbridge, Jack Tar Enterprises to Lmr Capital, $50,000.

• 105 Deerfield, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Robert Earl, $48,000.

• 16 Crossman Ave., Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed Mohiuddin, $48,000.

• 1625 Fillmore, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Infrastructure Realty, $48,000.

• 59 Riverside, Ruth M. Boyd; Ruth Marie Boyd to Sharon Relation, $47,900.

• 52 Hirschbeck, 52 Hirschbeck to Ahm Yousuf, $45,000.

• 499 Plymouth, Tgj to Bufny Holdings, $45,000.

• 41 Roslyn, George L. Baldon to Nasrin Akther, $45,000.

• 82 Blake, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Amanut Corporation, $40,000.

• 418 Goodyear, Sweet Home Solution; Sweet Home Solutions to Golden Key Partners, $40,000.

• 95 Eastwood, Laurynthian Campus Properties to Kevin Rosso, $39,954.

• 111 Doat, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bigat, $39,000.

• 80 Humason, Felix Fox to Abul Kashem, $39,000.

• 88 Royal, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Kwayo Bonkuka, $39,000.

• 110 East Ferry St., Acara Davis to Zahirul Islam, $38,000.

• 84 Meech, Laurynthian Campus Properties to Kevin Rosso, $35,054.

• 25 Roeder, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Most Laiju Begum, $35,000.

• 289 Elm St., Kids Escaping Drugs to Horizon Village, $35,000.

• 219 Oxford, Rita to Daniel Moriyama, $35,000.

• 101 Utica East, Tgj to Brendan Bulluck; Corey Mccarthy, $35,000.

• 26 Euclid Ave., Michael Khoury to Wast3land Holdings, $35,000.

• 54 Ontario, Yt Property Management to Lior Sanny Davidov, $33,000.

• 69 Whitney, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Peter Faris, $32,000.

• 26 Montclair, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bigat, $30,000.

• 389 Newburgh, Phyllis J. Blazer to George Prewitt, $30,000.

• 367 Shirley, Md Khalilur Rahman to Mukleshur Rahaman, $30,000.

• 61 Wood Ave., Syed M. Ahmed; Sabiha Mashud to Tufial Uddin, $30,000.

• 84 Coit St., 52 Consulting to Barbara Ann Zachery, $29,900.

• 406 Hertel Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Jordan A. Ragland; Kevin Ragland; Simone P. Ragland, $29,000.

• 504 Dartmouth, Excellent Houses to Kazi Rahatul Islam; Tamanna Nasrin, $27,000.

• 162 Austin, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Noaida Feliciano Bonilla, $26,000.

• 72 Alma, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Fouzia Hossain, $26,000.

• 71 Manitoba, Eric V. Zbigniewicz; Roxanne B. Zbigniewicz to Amran Hossain, $25,000.

• 72 Bennett Vill, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo to Md Gulzar Hussain, $25,000.

• 141 Thompson, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Yadira Moreno Sanchez, $24,000.

• 93 Appenheimer, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Taha Almujanahi, $24,000.

• 125 Titus Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Mukhammedjon A. Matyakubov, $23,000.

• 75 Ashley St., Michael Denz; Kimberly D. Watson; Sidney Earl Watson to Bank of New York Mellon Tr; Cwmbs Reperforming Loan Remic Trust Certificates Series 2004-R2 Tr, $21,853.

• 111 Ericson Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Ferdausi Karim, $21,000.

• 21 Gatchell St., Donna A. Poltowicz; Frederick M. Poltowicz Jr. to Mohammed M. Islam, $20,000.

• 200 May St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Abdihakim Mukhtar, $20,000.

• 35 Poultney, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Jamh WNY, $20,000.

• 36 Clemo, Sweet Home Solution to Haowa Begum; Mohammed A. Hasnat, $15,000.

• 424 Goodyear, Rafiq Babu to Mohammed Zafarullah, $13,000.

• 124 Theodore St., Calvin Henderson; Linda Henderson to Ali Jamil, $10,000.

• 334 Pratt St., Gus Pratchett; Gus Eugene Pratchett to Solomon Myree Sr., $6,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 23 Countryside Lane, Matthew Bean to Gary H. Bykowicz; Nancy L. Bykowicz, $251,523.

• 72 Wanda Ave., Michael Petronella; Michael J. Petronella to Patricia Griffin, $175,000.

• 97 Sherry Drive, Elizabeth J. Lane; Matthew J. Lane to Elizabeth A. Mcnaughton; Jack O. Mcnaughton, $169,900.

• 469 Darwin Drive, Carla A. Kosmerl to Timothy James Stephan, $155,000.

• 111 Madeira Drive, Delbert J. Quick; Susan H. Quick to Amy L. Stubley; Ryan J. Stubley, $152,000.

• 1353 George Urban Boulevard, Richard E. Owczarzak to Gary Alan Lawicki; Candi M. Olewine, $150,000.

• 49 Pheasant Lane, Antoine Saade to Darlene Piparo, $150,000.

• 64 Charnwood Drive, Michael B. Eagan; Vicki L. Eagan to Elyse Krezmien, $145,000.

• 167 East Grand Boulevard, Mna Management to Rachel E. Lamarca, $140,000.

• 171 Toelsin Road, Charles F. Walker to Brittany D. May; Dominic A. Vazquez, $139,900.

• 80 Sebring Drive, Edward R. Przybyszewski; Jadwiga Przybyszewski to Mark Przybyszewski, $139,000.

• 181 Autumnwood Drive, R&m Property Resources to David G. Graves; Ashley S. Propis, $135,000.

• 92 Bissell Ave., Amanda Przybylski; Amanda Schaub to Hanna R. Jeziorski; Colton J. Lemke, $124,900.

• 25 Lyman, Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Asia D. Walker, $123,000.

• 77 Fairoaks Lane, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ashley Haefner; Joshua J. Haefner, $118,347.

• 81 Claude Drive, Melanie Schultz to Deenah R. Simchick; Andrew M. Walkowski, $115,000.

• 8 Cherbourg Drive, Kathleen A. Anderson; Kathleen Anderson; Robert J. Anderson; Robert John Anderson to Raed Saeed, $115,000.

• 95 Gregory Court, Donald M. Arent; Donald W. Arent; Sandra A. Arent to Matthew Gibbon; Kimberly P. Rave, $112,300.

• 282 Oehman Boulevard, Jeannette F. Paradowski to Christopher Jones, $99,900.

• 70 Surfside Parkway, Paul Haas to Justin R. Schmigiel, $90,100.

• 15 Wellington Road, Christiana Trust Tr; Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2016-1 Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Nn Property Holdings, $78,200.

• 171 Claude Drive, Carol L. Bigos; Barbara A. Brinkerhoff; Bernard A. Unger; David G. Unger to Bernard A. Unger, $70,000.

• 68 Preston Road, Xenia A. Chu to Connie M. Calandra; David Calandra Jr., $62,000.

• 551 Dingens St., Bhavani Associates to Sky Infratech Projects, $50,000.

• 70 Ivanhoe Road, Carol A. Felber; Edward Nartowicz; Edward C. Nartowicz to Dwane G. Franklin, $48,500.

• 18 Schuster Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Jak Homes, $42,000.

• 50 Rossler Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Brent A. Hardy, $40,000.

• 94 Bellevue Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Kurtz Development, $12,000.

CLARENCE

• 9309 Sesh Road, Brian R. Mcarthur to Joann R. Dinoto; Theodore C. Dinoto, $485,000.

• 6224 Creekhaven Drive, Gordon D. Gronkowski to Casey M. Demarco; Michael A. Demarco, $485,000.

• 5641 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY to Annette Ryerson; John Ryerson, $419,900.

• 9220 Hunting Road, Annette C. Ryerson; John R. Ryerson to Joseph J. Parlato III; Joseph J. Parlato Jr.; Kathleen Parlato, $355,900.

• 8676 Stahley Road, Joseph D. Eulrich to Carmela Campanella; Gaetana Campanella, $292,000.

• 4670 Schurr Road, Barry J. Herman to Jeffrey S. Okonczak, $218,000.

• 5482 The Village Station Circle, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Arleen R. Bench, $208,500.

• 5165 Shimerville, Linda Irene Rezendes; Timothy George Trust 120804 Tr to Kevin Joseph Brainard, $196,000.

• 8907 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

• 7245 Salt Road, John W. Lang; Nancy J. Lang to Gullo Realty, $35,000.

COLDEN

• 9296 Heath Road, Kara Brock; Max Brock to James O. Otwell; Sarah L. Otwell, $330,000.

• 10180 Partridge Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Brent A. Hardy, $52,000.

CONCORD

• 10239 Trevett Road, Elisabeth R Gallati Revocable Living Trust 072815 Tr to Michele M. Burke; Thomas D. Burke, $112,000.

• 9172 Genesee Road, Thomas Weber; Thomas G. Weber; Thomas George Weber to Thomas Block, $106,000.

• Vacant land Abbott Hill Road, Ragg Land to Charlotte C. Cowley, $58,000.

EDEN

• 3016 Paxon Road, David C. Gallant; Patricia M. Ryan to William C. Bernhardi; Catherine M. Manocchio, $525,000.

• 2577 West Church St., Henry F. Joanne; Frances Joanne Henry to Tyler J. Carter; Brandi L. Whytas, $175,000.

• Vacant land Paxon Road, Mary E. Delucci to Casey L. Sercu; Gerald L. Sercu, $105,000.

ELMA

• 21 Buffalo Creek Road, Cheryl A. Suffoletto; Cheryl Suffoletto; James Suffoletto; James J. Suffoletto to Charles P. Hartman; Hartman Julia K Senko, $1,160,000.

• 30 Roycroft Parkway, Norman L. Kingsley; Norman Leslie Kingsley to Colin K. Meyers; Tiffany M. Meyers, $350,000.

• 1623 Girdle Road, Richard M. Dombrowski to Kristy E. Reedhardt; Renee A. Reedhardt, $315,000.

• 791 Knabb Road, Delphine Danitz; Richard E. Danitz to Jason M. Christie; Katie M. Christie, $216,000.

• 50 Elderberry Lane, Diane M. Emmons to George P. Wnek, $63,000.

EVANS

• 1302 Learmont, Dawn Corkins to Michael L. James; Daniel D. Smutz, $235,000.

• 1286 Wisconsin Road, Richard C. Klopp to Linda L. Klopp; Michael J. Klopp, $220,000.

• 1225 Wisconsin, Kelly M. Glomb; Thomas W. Glomb to Richard C. Klopp, $135,000.

• 6822 Prescott Drive, Lucille T. Ellis to John H. Romanowski, $90,000.

• 7491 Derby Road, Arline M. Jones to Christine M. Paris; Stephen B. Paris, $83,000.

GOWANDA

• 38 Bader Ave., Catherine A. Duncan to Thomas M. Povhe, $93,600.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2326 East River Road, Ellen Olson; James Olson to Maryellen Manuszewski; Michael A. Manuszewski, $409,800.

• 53 Jamestown Road, Mary E. Crawford to Robert H. Johnson, $235,000.

• 1911 Creekside Drive, Martin Allen to Kimberly A. Hunt; Kyle F. Hunt, $229,500.

• 1918 Bedell Road, Barbara A. Hall; Mary Beth Hall; Robert R. Hall; Kathleen Kovacs to Jordan C. Boyd; Nicole M. Hall, $170,000.

• 48 Monica Road, Brenda F. Vazquez; Eddie Vazquez to Rajinder K. Khakh, $170,000.

• 102 Jenell, Karen I. Jablonski to Paul Fiume, $96,000.

• Vacant land Ransom Road, Frank M. Vacanti to Michelle Pannullo; Simon Pannullo, $65,000.

• Vacant land Grand Island Boulevard, Debra A. Harrison; Thomas Harrison to Thomas W. Long, $11,000.

HAMBURG

• 6505 Pincherry Way, Jason M. Christie; Katie M. Christie to Nina A. Colucci; Scott Gill, $299,900.

• 3514 Heatherwood Drive, James M. Roll; Jennifer L. Roll to Karah J. Dorobiala; Thomas Wasielewski, $299,500.

• 6075 Hewson Road, Cori S. Moses; Thomas J. Moses Jr. to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $290,000.

• 6075 Hewson Road, Weichert Workforce Mobility to Cynthia Schichtel-Greenwood; Samantha Schichtel-Greenwood, $290,000.

• 4684 Mosey Lane, Ana Petrinec; Karlo Petrinec to Lori M. Gothard; Gary E. Norsen, $270,000.

• 5665 Southwestern Boulevard, Villas At Brierwood to Joanne M. Vivian; Thomas M. Vivian, $259,900.

• 1888 Micaela Court, Mary Scalise-Lauria to Brynn Simmons-Tamraz; Eric Tamraz, $255,000.

• 11 Sherburn, George Danyluk Jr. to Kyungho M. Lee, $204,000.

• 5365 Bayview Road, Diane Phillips; Diane B. Phillips; James F. Phillips; Kiane Phillips; Kiane B. Phillips to Gabriel P. Perrin; Alysa Marie Rogosienski, $165,000.

• 155 Oakhill Drive, Elaine M Smith Irrevocable Trust 102412 Tr to Russell Merlino, $161,000.

• 149 Euclid Ave., Arleen E. Landry to Karen Lanham; Scott Lanham, $160,000.

• 3974 Park Ave., Anna Wolff; Kurt H. Wolff to Carrie M. Breinlinger; Joseph R. Breinlinger, $159,900.

• 4238 Salem Drive, Andrew J. Malloy to Justin E. Rommel, $154,900.

• 3732 Salisbury Ave., Lovell M. Avery Jr. to Anthony C. Guzzetta, $146,500.

• 3174 Warwick Terrace, Eric J. Kowal to Noel K. Gallagher, $143,000.

• 21 Prospect Ave., Charles H. Howick; Lola A. Howick; Howick Lola Alice Rose to Howard D. Winkler, $115,000.

• 3156 Warwick Terrace, Self Directed Capital Partners to Alexandra L. Brinkman, $112,000.

• 3706 Blair Court, Damian P. Gregoire; Susan Marie Karalus; Judy A. Soderlund to Tempo Holdings, $110,000.

• 3707 Lake Ave., Chris Kresconko to Chelsey Lynne Frost; Zachary Lenahan, $75,000.

• Vacant land 2 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes, $48,000.

• 26 Allie Lane, Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes, $48,000.

• 1399 Stainton Drive, Nancy M. Mackenburg to Robert Marsh; Robin Marsh, $31,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Edward C. Anderson Jr.; John T. Anderson to Jeffrey A. Zimmerman, $15,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 581 Martin Road, Sarah Crowley; Arlene Druzbik; Arlene L. Druzbik; Amy Jones; Doris Lalka to John Stojkovski, $150,000.

• 1234 Ridge Road, Ania Gibbon; James T. Gibbon to Marib A. Dhalai, $143,500.

• 67 Weber, Frank R. Lapis Jr. to Thomas M. Smolarek, $139,000.

• 2156 Abbott Road, Theresa A. Lalka to Joshua D. Haidon, $103,000.

• 191 Shannon Drive, Stanley N. Krasinski; Stanley Nicholas Krasinski to Martin N. Palczewski, $90,000.

• 109 Franklin St., Norma C. Sluce to Kaid Mosleh, $70,000.

• 581 Martin Road, Gaffney Thomas J Bkr Tr; Myers Daniel R Bkr Tr; Myers Jennifer L Bkr Tr to John Stojkovski, $13,200.

LANCASTER

• 32 Beatrix Circle, Jennifer M. Cotroneo; Vincent S. Cotroneo to Anne Ford; Eric Ford, $394,900.

• 1 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Karen E. Smith, $367,425.

• 1280 Ransom Road, Georgiane L. Sanfilippo to Darleen A. Hineman; Timothy L. Hineman, $299,900.

• 14 Petersbrook Circle, Michael R. Hoock to Rachel Smith; Shane Smith, $199,000.

• 150 Robert Drive, Donna J. Mazurowski to Christine Lattuca; David Lattuca, $189,000.

• 3 Forestream Drive, Maria Niescier; Mary Niescier to Carl A. Drechsel; Cheryl Drechsel, $150,000.

• 76 Holland Ave., Norman J. Kloc; Shirley J. Kloc to Gregory Kwaczala; Nicole M. Kwaczala, $150,000.

• 120 Olde Stone Lane, Nancy A. Olczak to Jennifer A. Hoock, $133,784.

• 1322 Ransom Road, Harold G. Keppner; Marie F. Keppner; Marie P. Keppner to Dylan James Bernacki; Allison Marie Schuler, $130,000.

• 20 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan to Luciana A. Bortoletto; Filho Tarcisio P Bortoletto, $69,000.

• 32 Veterans Drive, Kelly H. Kolacz; Jerry R. Stefanik to Jerry R. Stefanik, $6,000.

MARILLA

• 11108 Porterville Road, Irene R. Bergtold to Justin Driggs; Kimberly Driggs, $160,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11187 Crego Road, Edward J. Buekers; Theresa E. Buekers to Jason Schlabach; Valerie Schlabach, $279,000.

• 11718 Nice Road, Susan Kay Allen; Carol Joy Marshall; Robert C. Schoenthal to Linda J. Clyde, $190,000.

• 7840 Fletcher Road, Lc Strategic Realty to Kyle T. Shields, $173,000.

• 11303 Main Road, Joshua Bachman to Joan Anastasi, $59,090.

• Vacant land Dye Road, Donald A. Wingard; Donna R. Wingard to Laura Showalter; Michael A. Showalter, $35,000.

• 11505 Stage Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Justin T. Mcnaughton, $23,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 3830 Marshfield Road, Telenko Darcy E P; Dominic M. Telenko to Jacquelyn K. Nemee; Steven W. Nemee, $365,000.

• Vl New Oregon Road, Paul R. Arno to Bruce Weber, $130,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 7910 Michael Road, Donald C. Weigel Jr.; Kathleen A. Weigel to Amy Goldsmith; Timmothy Goldsmith, $360,000.

• 17 Brookview Terrace, Kristy E. Reed; Renee A. Reinhardt to Jeremy R. Smith; Jessica M. Smith, $275,000.

• 75 Henning Drive, Michael W. Borowiec to Lyndsay Dejames; Mark A. Dejames, $265,000.

• 170 Lawrence Place, Cherie Scherbarth to John Riccio; Judith Riccio, $246,000.

• 234 Summit Ave., Equityrise to Sara K. Fernandez; Morgan R. Mcguire, $205,000.

• 4416 Freeman Road, John R. Baker; Olga Baker to Edy Properties, $200,000.

• 13 Greenmeadow Drive, Dawn M. Dechamps to Brittany Helinski; Ryan D. Stevens, $200,000.

• 59 Errington Terrace, Patrick A. Merewether Jr. to Kendall S. Lemieux, $165,000.

• 0 Ellicott Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Joseph Samaritano; Stacey Samaritano, $28,000.

• 182 Lakeview Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Tochukwu Ezeagwuna, $11,000.

SARDINIA

• Vacant land Allen Road, Kramer Farmland to Waste Management of New York, $145,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 203 Elm St., Jason Bond to Kristen L. Dygert, $134,900.

• 192 Mill St., Harold D. Macdiarmid; Jean Macdiarmid to Jennifer Zsiros; Michael Zsiros, $118,500.

• 95 North St., Equity Builders of WNY to Deborah Wozniak; Leon Wozniak, $76,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 164 Fletcher St., Julie A. Haendiges; Sylvia Haendiges; Mark W. Tuskes to Carol Barnett-Johnson; Peabo C. Barnett-Johnson, $145,000.

• 35 Luksin Drive, Kyle R. Kuppinger to David J. Edwards; Nicolette C. Frye, $121,900.

• 74 Murray Terrace, Michael J. Anderson; Dianne L. Anderson-Deloatch to Adam J. Irmer; Megan L. Irmer, $118,500.

• 57 Broad St., Als Super Service to Kit&bat, $45,000.

TONAWANDA

• 1066 Sheridan Drive, 1545 Broadway to Rdji, $355,000.

• 562 Lynbrook Ave., Deborah A. Ayler to Lauren M. Vacanti; Salvatore A. Vacanti, $290,000.

• 239 Paradise Lane, Mark R. Muscoreil to Jill M. Eysaman-Walker; Geoff B. Walker, $275,000.

• 21 Moore Ave., Bielmeier Builders to Jeffrey J. Walter; Marla M. Walter, $248,500.

• 74 Grayton Road, All Pro Service to Jeffrey Davis; Barbara Schilke, $223,900.

• 570 Evergreen Drive, Thomas Kosmowski; Genevieve Ricchiazzi to Courtlan Green; Rachael Green, $207,500.

• 3129 Eggert Road, Antonio F. Lucciano to David Bompczyk; Melanie M. Urbanski, $202,525.

• 171 Parkwood Ave., Corey E. Graves; Michael J. Trifiletti to Dwayne Palmer Jr.; Zilvic Palmer, $200,000.

• 8 Nicholas Drive, Christy M. Feightner; Robert J. Feightner to Donald J. Schaffer Jr., $184,900.

• 53 North Ellwood Ave., Daniel J. Wiktorowski to Mirvet Al-Basam; Ahmed M. Al-Obaidi, $180,000.

• 60 Shepard Ave., Lynda Pettit to Brigid Gallagher; Julia K. Gallagher; Margaret D. Gallagher, $175,000.

• 639 Loretta St., Lauren Navarro; Salvatore A. Vacanti to Michael P. Krotz, $175,000.

• 46 Dale Drive, Ashley K. Alaimo to Patricia M. Somerville; Thomas W. Somerville, $174,946.

• 44 Marquette Ave., Fawn R. Dipalma to Terrance J. Bowman, $170,000.

• 957 Brighton Road, Noco Express Properties to Jai-Jinendra, $165,000.

• 40 Tremont Ave., Kyle F. Hunt to Andrew Bammel, $163,000.

• 316 Clark St., Jill A. Szucs to Marie Nasca, $158,000.

• 304 Wynnwood Ave., Michelle Kwiecien to Cynthia Brodfuehrer, $158,000.

• 126 Heritage Road, Aguglia Louis C A Jr; Kristen N. Daniels to Jennifer Panepinto; Robert Reid, $155,000.

• 35 Hampton Parkway, Daniel Albrecht; Daniel E. Albrecht; Jean Albrecht; Lynda F. Andersen to Gyan B. Chhetri; Shreejana Chhetri, $152,000.

• 369 West Hazeltine Ave., Amanda M. Witzling; Philip M. Witzling to Tennille Anderson, $150,000.

• 33 Allegany Ave., Gil Z. Marzinek to Nicole Marzinek, $150,000.

• 46 Crosby Ave., Edward Mara to Valerie A. Testa, $150,000.

• 243 Evergreen Drive, William G. Lobuzzetta to Alyssa M. Pandolfino, $148,000.

• 110 Bering Ave., Kyle Bailey to Kristy R. Barrett, $147,000.

• 100 Calvin Court, Thomas Hallnan to Justin Ballin; Justine Ballin, $142,000.

• 125 Marjorie Drive, Deborah A. Bakowski; Martin A. Bakowski to Ashley E. Bakowski; Timothy H. Braaten, $140,000.

• 234 Burnside Drive, Brian Kalnitz; Milton Kalnitz to Janis M. Fahrner, $130,000.

• 189 Mcconkey Drive, Nicholas F. Lagattuta to Antoinette Zulewski; Thomas J. Zulewski, $115,000.

• 1060 Highland Ave., Garett L. Schulte to Robert J. Russell, $105,000.

• 180 Lasalle Ave., Joseph Shivinsky to Emma K. Doud, $103,000.

• 97 Chaplin Drive, Kenneth J. Cook; Teresa M. Cook to Brooke A. Szyjka, $100,000.

• 22 Shepard Ave., Jean Gatti; Larry J. Gatti to Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits, $82,000.

• 20 Dolphann Drive, Lisa R. Knerr; Rose Marie Knerr; Cynthia I. Pelkey to Domenico Dimarco, $75,000.

• 71 Kenview Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Jak Homes, $63,000.

• 28 Elmview Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Development, $52,000.

• 25 Blackmore St., Mtglq Investors to Curwood Development, $51,000.

• 153 Roswell Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Thomas W. Lenz, $35,000.

• 47 Cooper Ave., Chumley Holdings to Anthony Regan; Karen Regan, $24,000.

• 1252 Tonawanda St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Development, $15,000.

WALES

• 6178 Hunters Crk Road, Amy L. Mirand; John Mirand; Michael Mirand; Timothy Mirand; Melissa Mirand Townsend to Julie Guyse, $332,500.

WEST SENECA

• 68 Pine Court, Julie A. Ende; Michael C. Ende to Kelly M. Glomb; Thomas W. Glomb Jr., $249,900.

• 120 Robin Lane, Jennifer M. Draves; Scott M. Draves to Jessica Zulawski; Mark Zulawski, $192,000.

• 177 Hyland Ave1535, Gerald G. Fibich to Richard J. Lewandowski; Melanie J. Russ, $170,000.

• 32 East Carriage Park, Andrew M. Malburg; Sarah K. Malburg to Jeffrey William Meier; Amber Lee Szafranski, $167,500.

• 133 Elmsford Drive, James J. Ciancio; Lisa M. Ciancio; Joann Pearce to Patrick M. Byrne, $165,000.

• 275 Summit Ave., Michael J. Zawieruszynski; Robert W. Zawieruszynski to Brendon P. Najm; Rebecca L. Najm, $146,000.

• 962 Orchard Park Rd3321, Genevieve Molnar to Amanda Budzilo, $126,660.

• 96 Boynton Ave., Christine M. Holzerland; Eugene R. Holzerland to Wayne V. Wesley, $125,000.

• 50 Brianwood Drive, Thomas P. Higgins Sr. to Joseph Capodagli; Cindy Magner, $125,000.

• 283 Burch Ave., Roger Bald; Deborah A. Czerniak to Amber V. Borkowski; Nicole A. Borkowski, $120,500.

• 205 Orchard Park Road, Larry R. Keating to Ashley E. Churchman; Ryan Y. Churchman, $85,000.

• 1158 Indian Church Rd #4, Susan J. Cieslica to Jean Blecha, $65,000.

• 186 Barnsdale Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Brent A. Hardy, $65,000.

• 2830 Seneca St., Kevin P. Courtney to Shawn T. Banzer, $52,000.

• 51 Thorndale Ave., Anna Fenzl; Anna B. Fenzl to Dawn Prusinski, $40,500.