Elderly man spotted going over Canadian side of Niagara Falls

Teams in Niagara Falls, Ont., searched Sunday for a man who went over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, but they suspended their effort as darkness fell.

The man, described as elderly and wearing a black jacket, was seen entering the Niagara River and proceeding over the falls about 10:50 a.m., said Paul Angelillio, the search and rescue controller for the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Buffalo.

The man was seen briefly in the turbulent wash under the falls and then disappeared, Angelillo said.

The Niagara Parks Police called on fire departments in Ontario to help search for the man and have not asked U.S. authorities for help, Angelillo said.