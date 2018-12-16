Driver drove unregistered vehicle while drunk, police say

The driver of an auto with a suspended registration was operating the vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday, Jamestown police said.

Jasen Swanson, 42, of Jamestown, committed multiple traffic infractions before being stopped at around 1:30 a.m. at East Virginia Boulevard and Hampton Lane, police said in a news release.

Police said they cited Swanson with driving in the center lane, driving a motor vehicle while the registration was suspended, driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.