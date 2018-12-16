DITTIGER, Norma J.

DITTIGER - Norma J. December 11, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P.; loving mother of Joseph R. (Jennifer), Karen "Kim" (Larry) Smith, and the late Mark; grandmother of Justin (Ashley), Samantha, Katie, Larry Jr., Cody, and Brianna; great-grandmother of Lillian and Colton. A Memorial Service will be held at a time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the SPCA. To share your condolences online, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com