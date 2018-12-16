DeMIKE, John M.

DeMIKE - John M. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest, December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Bernadine M. (nee Ciccia) DeMike; devoted father of John DeMike, Michele DeMike (Lee Schonblom), Mark DeMike, Matthew (Darya) DeMike, Deanna (Carlton) VanPyrz, Monica (Benji) Cervetti, and Joseph (Brianna) DeMike; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Philomena Demicke; dear brother of Peter and Henry Demicke, and the late Joseph, Nicholas, Petrina and Paul. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOme, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Mr. DeMike was an Army Veteran of World War II and also worked on the South Buffalo railroad for 40 years. Share online condolences at:

