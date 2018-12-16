Pizza deliveryman discovers $100 counterfeit bill too late

A pizza deliveryman unwittingly accepted a counterfeit $100 bill Saturday from two men who fled before he realized that the bill was phony, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The driver was summoned to the 1500 block of Willow Avenue at 1:30 p.m. to deliver an order valued at $37.78. When the order was phoned in, the caller informed pizzeria workers that he only had a $100 bill to use for payment, and the delivery driver was given exact change to use for the transaction.

Upon arriving to make the delivery, the driver handed over the order and the change after he was given the $100 bill. The two men who received the order then fled into a nearby alley before the driver could determine that the bill was not legitimate.