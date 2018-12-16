DEIBEL, John R.

DEIBEL - John R. Of East Aurora, NY, December 15, 2018. Dearest father of Matthew J., Caitlin Mary and Zachary W. Deibel; son of the late Raymond A. and Mary C. (Purcell) Deibel; brother of Eugene (Kathryn) Deibel, Patricia M. Deibel, Mary Ann Deibel-Braun (Peter), Raymond (Mary Margaret) and Bernard (Suzanne) Deibel; survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Road, West Falls, NY, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Erie County 4-H. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com.