DALLY - Bruce J. Of West Bloomfield, MI formerly of Grand Island, NY. Passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 after a long illness. He is predeceased by his father Donald Dally. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Dally; mother, Beverly Dally; daughter, Shannon (Andy) Dally-Farnham; son Stephen (Sarah) Dally and Stepson Christopher Trueman; grandchildren, Elijah, Levi and Noa Farnham; brothers Alan (Gina) Dally and Jack Dally; nieces, Elizabeth and Jessica Dally. Bruce was beloved by all his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. He retired after working as a Sr. Systems Analyst for Nissan North America for many years, and attended Alfred State College in Alfred, NY. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. Donations may be made in Bruce's name to Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065.