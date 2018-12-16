CISZKOWSKI, Peter D.

CISZKOWSKI - Peter D. December 13, 2018 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Smith); dearest father of Sara and Peter M. Ciszkowski; dear brother of Paul (Jackie), Carole (Arthur) Szyklinski and Mary Lou Walter; and brother-in-law of Gloria (Donald) Walters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com