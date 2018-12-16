CHMIELOWIEC - Larry A former marine, died Wednesday, December 5t, 2018 of a sudden heart attack. He was 67. Larry died at home in Summerville, SC after a year long battle with health issues. Larry was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Chester and Frances Chmielowiec. After joining the Marines he was stationed in Hamburg, Germany where he met and married his wife of 44 years Caroline. Larry and Caroline traveled all over Europe in their VW bug before finally settling in Larry's hometown, later settling in SC. They had two children, Melanie and Michael Chmielowiec. Larry leaves behind two brothers Gary and Dennis Chmielowiec. Donations to Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.