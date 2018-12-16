Chances for snow today; sunshine and warmer later in the week

A cold front early today could bring some snow showers across parts of Western New York and then a shot of cold air behind it.

But, the cold won't last too long.

The National Weather Service forecast shows temperatures building into the low 40s by Wednesday and then the upper 40s by Thursday and Friday.

For today, weather service forecasters said there's a chance for snow showers with temperatures in the mid 30s. Breezy west winds, gusting over 30 mph, are expected to drop wind chills into the teens later this afternoon.

Chances for snow showers are forecast to linger into this evening. Overnight lows in the mid-20s are expected.

Forecasts show it'll stay seasonably cool on Tuesday.

Sunny skies are forecast with a daytime high near 30.

Temperatures warm up Wednesday to the low 40s with sunshine, mid- to upper 40s on Thursday with clouds and near 50 degrees on Friday with rain expected, the weather service said.

Early forecasts show chances for rain and snow showers for the weekend with temperatures retreating back to the 30s.