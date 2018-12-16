CARSON, Charles H.

CARSON - Charles H. Of Lancaster, NY, December 15, 2018. Loving son of Frances (Kell) and the late James Carson; dearest brother of Thomas (Patricia) and Brian. Also survived by nieces and nephews and a special friend of the Roaldi family. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. Funeral Home, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster on Monday from 4-7 PM, where services will be held Tuesday morning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Condolences at wendelandloecherinc.com.