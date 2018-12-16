CARRICK, Carol A. (Stroh)

December 11, 2018, of East Aurora, NY; loving wife of the late William H. Carrick; dearest mother of Jennifer (Tony) Izzo and William H. Carrick, Jr.; beloved grandmother of Anthony and Matthew Izzo; dearest sister of Bonnie (Wayne) Theal and Darrell (Tracey) Stroh; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Monday from 2-6 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com