Canisius wins fifth straight in Fed hockey

Chris Heitzhaus scored his second goal of the game at 3:41 of overtime to give Canisius its fifth straight Section VI Federation a 2-1 triumph over Orchard Park on Sunday in a Division I game at the Buffalo State Arena.

Tim Nettina assisted on the winner. Heitzhaus scored with 1:44 left in the second period to tie the game at 1-1 with Dan Sippel and Connor Long assisting. Zachary Mecca had given the Quakers the lead with a power-play goal with 16:38 left in the second period.

West Seneca East scored four times in the third period, three of the tallies with the man advantage in a 9-5 win over Lockport-Niagara Falls at Harbor Center. Alex Grys, Connor Mentel, Hunter Kasjhuba and Dan Boyle had the third period goals for the Trojans. Kashuba and Mentel each had three goals for the winners. Dylan Angelo scored twice and James Robinson, Ciaran Hall and Drew Merino has single goals for L-NF.

Clarence defeated Frontier, 5-2, at HarborCenter with goals by Isaiah Corry, Trevor Arno, Nicholas Msusuro, Kyle Kolesar and Jake Sweeney. Max Conklin and Danny Oar had the Frontier goals.

In the nightcap at HarborCenter Dominic Puma scored in the third period to give Williamsville North a 3-2 win over Lancaster. Jacob Okulewicz had the first two goals for the Spartans. Riley Dirschberger and Max Richter (shorthanded) scored for Lancaster.

St. Francis falls on Long Island

Tim Kiggans hit a 3-pointer from 27 feet with 3.5 seconds left to give host Holy Trinity of Hicksville, L.I., a 59-56 victory over St. Francis in the Long Island-Buffalo Showcase.

Justin Pompeii had 15 points and six assists for St. Francis, and Dorian Ivy had 14 points. Red Raiders scoring leder Lucas Tyson was plagued by foul trouble and held to three points.

Mike Sixsmith had 23 points for Holy Trinity.

O'Hara girls lose in D.C.

North Catholic of Pittsburgh defeated Cardinal O'Hara, 61-58, in the She Got Game Classic in the Washington, D.C. area. Aaliyah Parker had 16 points and Mia McCarthy 11 for the Hawks, who went 2-1 in the Classic.