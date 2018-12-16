BUNTON, William Andrew Rev. Jr.

BUNTON BUNTON - Rev. William Andrew, Jr.

Entered into rest eternal December 11, 2018, in Lawrenceville, GA. Cherished husband of Wanda Lee (nee Phillips) Bunton; loving father of Dr. Ruby (Dr. R.L.) Yates, of Lawrenceville, GA, Rev. William C. (Sabrina) Bunton, of Akron, OH, Rev. Ikie T. (Janette Katherine) Bunton, of Tampa FL, David W. (Sandy) Bunton, of Oklahoma City, OK and Rev. Michael A. (Nathalie Michel) Bunton, of Anchorage, AK. The surrogate father of Barbara Bunton, Darlene Bunton, Brigitte Bunton, and Latrina Spain; also survived by 27 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Rev. Bunton will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave. (designated as Rev. William A. Bunton, Jr. Way), Buffalo, NY, Thursday, December 20, 2018, 12 noon - 9 PM, and Friday, December 21, 2018 from 10 AM - 12 noon. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 11 AM - 12 noon. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday at 12 noon. Entombment Rosewood Atrium Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Rev. William A. Bunton, Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o Rev. Dr. Carl L. Washington, Jr. Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of NY, Inc., 171 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10030. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral home, inc. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.