Weekend in Review: Priests cleared of abuse, story behind nursing home arrests, Bills win and more
Weekends are busier during the holidays, with parties to attend, shopping to do and gifts to wrap. Here are some stories you may have missed.
Priest cleared of abuse allegation: 'I hold no animosity'
Bishop Malone cleared two priests of abuse allegations, after reviewing reports from the diocese's investigator and recommendations from the Diocesan Review Board. One of the priests said, "I really hold no animosity, not for the Bishop or the woman who made the allegations."
•••
Once aided by News Neediest, West Side woman now paying it forward
Fourteen years ago, Sharon Tell was a 34-year-old mother of three who relied on welfare after she lost her job because of an illness. The Buffalo News told her story in an article promoting donations to the News Neediest Fund. Today, Tell is a 48-year-old mother of four, and she's spending as much time as she can helping others.
•••
A wife's complaint about nursing home's neglect led to probe, arrests
Patricia Myers got nowhere with complaints to HighPointe nursing home that the staff was neglecting her paralyzed husband. So she complained to the Attorney General's Office.
•••
Tesla pulled out of Tonawanda solar farm; Solar Liberty set to take over
After Tesla pulled out of a solar panel project in the Town of Tonawanda, the project is being turned over to Solar Liberty. The town could have taken Tesla and its CEO to court but, "we would have been in line with everyone else trying to sue Elon Musk, you know?" the town's engineer said.
•••
Jay Skurski's 10 observations: Bills overcome running back injuries in win
The Buffalo Bills landed a narrow 14-13 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Read Jay Skurski's observations about the injury-filled game.
•••
Smiles at 98 Degrees in the Seneca Niagara Casino
Former boy band heartthrobs 98 Degrees were back with a decidedly different vibe, playing a Christmas show on Friday in the Seneca Niagara Events Center.
