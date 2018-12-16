Share this article

Monsignor Frederick Leising, left, and Rev. Roy Herberger were returned to service Friday after the Buffalo Diocese cleared them of abuse allegations. (News file photos)

Weekend in Review: Priests cleared of abuse, story behind nursing home arrests, Bills win and more

| Published

Weekends are busier during the holidays, with parties to attend, shopping to do and gifts to wrap. Here are some stories you may have missed.

Priest cleared of abuse allegation: 'I hold no animosity'

Bishop Malone cleared two priests of abuse allegations, after reviewing reports from the diocese's investigator and recommendations from the Diocesan Review Board. One of the priests said, "I really hold no animosity, not for the Bishop or the woman who made the allegations."

•••

Once aided by News Neediest, West Side woman now paying it forward

Fourteen years ago, Sharon Tell was a 34-year-old mother of three who relied on welfare after she lost her job because of an illness. The Buffalo News told her story in an article promoting donations to the News Neediest Fund. Today, Tell is a 48-year-old mother of four, and she's spending as much time as she can helping others.

•••

A wife's complaint about nursing home's neglect led to probe, arrests

Patricia Myers got nowhere with complaints to HighPointe nursing home that the staff was neglecting her paralyzed husband. So she complained to the Attorney General's Office.

•••

Tesla pulled out of Tonawanda solar farm; Solar Liberty set to take over

After Tesla pulled out of a solar panel project in the Town of Tonawanda, the project is being turned over to Solar Liberty. The town could have taken Tesla and its CEO to court but, "we would have been in line with everyone else trying to sue Elon Musk, you know?" the town's engineer said.

•••

Jay Skurski's 10 observations: Bills overcome running back injuries in win

The Buffalo Bills landed a narrow 14-13 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Read Jay Skurski's observations about the injury-filled game.

•••

Smiles at 98 Degrees in the Seneca Niagara Casino

Former boy band heartthrobs 98 Degrees were back with a decidedly different vibe, playing a Christmas show on Friday in the Seneca Niagara Events Center.

