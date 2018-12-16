Bills' Sean McDermott says he'll take win, but 14-13 is not blueprint

A 14-13 victory. Grinding out a win. Playing good defense down the stretch.

Sounds like the perceived blueprint for a Sean McDermott-coached team.

Not so fast, the Buffalo Bills coach said after the win against the Detroit Lions.

"You’ve got to win close games in the NFL. That’s the takeaway however they come out, but you also have to score points and stop them," McDermott said. "I’d like a larger margin. That would make what hair I have left stay on the top of my head so that’s what we’re looking for. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We have to look at the film and be honest with ourselves and take it one step at a time."

Here is more from McDermott:

On Robert Foster: I just believe he’s starting to get it. … We let him go and he came back and maybe it was a wake-up call. Maybe he started to understand what it takes to play in this league. … It’s also a great wake-up call for our other young players. When one of their buddies goes through that transformation and is growing, they see that’s what happens when he does things the right way.

On Josh Allen: He made some big plays. The growth that I saw was at times he threw the ball away when he needed to throw it away. Big time throw to Robert there, the comeback and they hung in there all game. … Josh kept us on point with the offense and Robert scored. Good team win.

On Shaq Lawson: I love the energy that Shaq brought. He's one of our juice guys.

On the defense: I thought we continued to apply pressure to them and tackled better in the second half than we did in the first half.

On Isaiah McKenzie: You don't see that very often where a guy goes off on a cart and is able to come back.