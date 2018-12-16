BRINKLEY, George Leslie, Jr.

BRINKLEY - George Leslie, Jr. December 11, 2018. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS funeral home inc., 9995 Genesse St., Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 12 noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 20, from 12 noon to 1 PM at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.