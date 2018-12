BOYLE, James R.

BOYLE - James R. December 15, 2018, of Akron, NY; loving husband of the late Shirley Boyle (Crotty); brother of David Boyle; also survived by a son, step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; a private funeral service will be held. Condolences may be shared at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.