BONE, Patricia L. (Ramo)

December 10, 2018, age 77, of Tonawanda. Wife of Hugh W. Bone; mother of Hugh B. Bone; grandmother of Cayla and Cassie Bone. Services were cared for privately at Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the SPCA are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com